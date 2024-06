The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 4 June 2024 was 1033.62p (cum income).

05 June 2024