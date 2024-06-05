Listing of additional IPAS "INDEXO" shares on Baltic Main list

Nasdaq Riga decided on June 5, 2024 to list additional IPAS "INDEXO" shares on Baltic Main list, next to the already listed shares, as of June 6, 2024. Additional information: Issuer's full name IPAS "INDEXO" Issuer's short name IDX Securities ISIN code LV0000101863 Nominal value of one share 1.00 EUR Number of additional shares 24 149 Total number of listed shares after additional shares will be 4 589 479 listed Orderbook short name IDX1R List Baltic Main List Additional shares listing is related to the employee share options programme. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.