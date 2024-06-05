Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.06.2024
Polymetall-Aktie: Bahnbrechendes Bohrloch könnte Metallknappheit lösen!
GlobeNewswire
05.06.2024 15:46 Uhr
Listing of additional IPAS "INDEXO" shares on Baltic Main list

Nasdaq Riga decided on June 5, 2024 to list additional IPAS "INDEXO" shares on
Baltic Main list, next to the already listed shares, as of June 6, 2024. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name                        IPAS "INDEXO" 
Issuer's short name                       IDX      
Securities ISIN code                       LV0000101863  
Nominal value of one share                    1.00 EUR    
Number of additional shares                   24 149     
Total number of listed shares after additional shares will be  4 589 479   
 listed                                     
Orderbook short name                       IDX1R     
List                               Baltic Main  
                                 List     

Additional shares listing is related to the employee share options programme.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
