

ROME (dpa-AFX) - The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will attend the G7 Leaders' Summit in Apulia, Italy, during June 13-14.



The President and G7 leaders will discuss a range of the most pressing global issues, including the G7's unwavering support for Ukraine, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.



Leaders will advance efforts to make use of Russia's immobilized sovereign assets to help Ukraine as well as actions to continue imposing costs on Russia and those who support Russia's war effort, she said.



G7 leaders will take steps to promote economic security and resilience, including by addressing harmful overcapacity.



President Biden and G7 leaders will also redouble commitments to support developing countries seeking to make investments in their future and to help strengthen food security and health financing, the statement says.



