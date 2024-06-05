Anzeige
Polymetall-Aktie: Bahnbrechendes Bohrloch könnte Metallknappheit lösen!
05.06.2024
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

6 June 2024

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 31 May 2024, its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:

Name of Security% of gross assets

Marwyn Value Investors 0.013

Sherbourne Investment (Guernsey) 0.464

Worsley Investors 0.053

NewRiver Reit 0.298

Digital 9 Infrastructure 0.386

Contact for queries:

Name: Smita Amin

FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 836347


