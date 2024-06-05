Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05
6 June 2024
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC
LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 31 May 2024, its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:
Name of Security% of gross assets
Marwyn Value Investors 0.013
Sherbourne Investment (Guernsey) 0.464
Worsley Investors 0.053
NewRiver Reit 0.298
Digital 9 Infrastructure 0.386
Contact for queries:
Name: Smita Amin
FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 836347