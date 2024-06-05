GlucoTrack, Inc.: Glucotrack Announces 90-day Preclinical Study Results That Demonstrate Sustained Accuracy Of Its Implantable Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor

Highly accurate continuous blood glucose monitor demonstrates Mean Absolute Relative Difference (MARD) of 4.7% at Day 90

Continuous blood glucose monitor offers the potential for simplified, discreet and less intrusive glucose monitoring for people with diabetes

Rutherford, NJ, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucotrack, Inc. (Nasdaq: GCTK) ("Glucotrack" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes, today announced that it has successfully completed a second long-term preclinical study for its Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor (CBGM). This study further validates the CBGM's sustained accuracy and performance with a Mean Absolute Relative Difference (MARD) of 4.7% at Day 90, which is considered highly accurate for a continuous glucose monitor.

MARD is a key metric used to assess the accuracy of glucose monitoring devices, measuring the average difference between the CBGM device's measurement and a reference measurement, most often obtained via capillary blood glucose. Lower values indicate better performance.

Glucotrack's CBGM measures glucose in the blood, without the lag time associated with subcutaneous sensors that measure glucose in interstitial fluid. The ability to directly measure blood glucose in real time and on a continuous basis enables a less burdensome approach to glucose monitoring for extended periods of time.

The 90-day preclinical study, which included a larger number of animal subjects and a longer duration than the initial 60-day study announced earlier this year, further validates the CBGM's sustained accuracy and performance. The study incorporated periodic glucose tolerance testing to compare the performance of the Glucotrack CBGM against both a commercially available blood glucose monitor and a subcutaneous continuous glucose monitor. The study was completed with no significant adverse effects.

"We are again very pleased with the performance of our sensor during a long-term preclinical study and look forward to moving into human clinical trials" stated Paul Goode, PhD, CEO of Glucotrack. "Our CBGM's ability to continuously measure blood glucose for 2+ years with accuracy, minimal calibration and without a wearable device represents a significant advancement in glucose monitoring. We believe this technology has the potential to greatly improve the quality of life for people with diabetes by providing a more convenient and discreet monitoring solution."

Glucotrack previously announced that it had completed preclinical animal testing in an acute setting and had initiated a long-term animal study to assess sustained glucose monitoring performance. The CBGM prototypes used in this study were manufactured using refined production techniques that bring the device closer to the commercially desired product. The Company plans to initiate human clinical trials later this year.

About Glucotrack, Inc.

Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes. The Company is currently developing a long-term implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring system for people living with diabetes.

Glucotrack's CBGM is a long-term, implantable system that continually measures blood glucose levels with a sensor longevity of 2+ years, no on-body wearable component and with minimal calibration. For more information, please visit http://www.glucotrack.com . Information on the Company's website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "believe", "expect", "plan" and "will" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. These statements relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made, and Glucotrack undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results anticipated by Glucotrack will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on us or our business or operations. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect Glucotrack's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect Glucotrack's results include, but are not limited to, the ability of Glucotrack to raise additional capital to finance its operations (whether through public or private equity offerings, debt financings, strategic collaborations or otherwise); risks relating to the receipt (and timing) of regulatory approvals (including U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval); risks relating to enrollment of patients in, and the conduct of, clinical trials; risks relating to Glucotrack's future distribution agreements; risks relating to its ability to hire and retain qualified personnel, including sales and distribution personnel; and the additional risk factors described in Glucotrack's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 as filed with the SEC on March 28, 2024.

