Eli Lilly and Company: Lilly announces departure of Anat Ashkenazi, chief financial officer

INDIANAPOLIS, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced today that Anat Ashkenazi has resigned as chief financial officer to pursue a career opportunity outside of the pharmaceutical industry.

"On behalf of our board of directors, leadership team and employees, I would like to thank Anat for her 23 years of outstanding service to our company," said David A. Ricks, Lilly's chair and CEO. "During her last three years as Lilly's CFO, we have experienced tremendous growth and laid the groundwork to help us reach even more patients with our medicines. I want to personally thank Anat for her partnership, friendship, and leadership of our financial organization and to wish her well in her new role."

Prior to serving as Lilly's CFO, Ms. Ashkenazi was senior vice president, controller, and chief financial officer of Lilly Research Laboratories. In this role, she oversaw the CFOs of the company's commercial businesses, as well as those for research and development, manufacturing and quality, and G&A functions. She also led the corporate strategy team and business transformation office. Previously, she served as CFO for several of the company's global business areas.

Ms. Ashkenazi will continue to serve at full capacity in her role and as a member of Lilly's Executive Committee through July 2024 . An internal and external search for her successor is actively underway.

