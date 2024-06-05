MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope" or the "Company"), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI") technologies focused on public safety, today announces that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel has granted the Company an extension to regain compliance with The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC's ("Nasdaq" or the "Exchange") Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Bid Price Rule") as detailed below.

The Company is granted an exception until October 4, 2024, to effect the reverse stock split, if needed, and thereafter regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule, subject to the milestones outlined below.

On or before August 16, 2024, the Company shall obtain shareholder approval for a reverse stock split at a ratio that satisfies the minimum requirement in the Bid Price Rule;



On or before September 20, 2024, the Company shall effect a reverse stock split and, thereafter, maintain a $1 closing bid price for a minimum of ten consecutive business days;



On or before October 4, 2024, the Company shall have demonstrated compliance with the Bid Price Rule, by evidencing a closing bid price of $1 or more per share for a minimum of ten consecutive trading sessions.

Latest Blog Addresses Shares Used to Short

Knightscope investors regularly express ongoing concerns regarding how one might prevent their shares from being loaned for a short interest position. To collectively address this frequently asked question, the Company published a blog that is now available to read here.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

