

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - The National Basketball Association is about to finalize broadcast deals with Comcast's (CMCSA) NBC, Disney's (DIS) ESPN and Amazon (AMZN) to earn around $76 billion in over 11 years, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.



NBC is nearing a deal to pay an average of $2.5 billion a year to show around 100 games per season on every Tuesday and Sunday, whereas Amazon is offering $1.8 billion package a year to broadcast regular-season and playoff games, the new NBA in-season tournament, and the 'play-in' games, the report said.



Further Disney is said to be planning to increase the package from $1.5 billion to $2.6 billion a year to retain its existing deal to air the NBA Finals.



