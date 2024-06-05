

OKLAHOMA CITY (dpa-AFX) - Devon Energy Corp. (DVN), Wednesday announced the appointment of John Bethancourt as independent chair of the company's Board, effective July 1.



Bethancourt will replace Barbara Baumann, who will continue to remain on the board and join the compensation committee and governance, environment, and public policy committee.



Before this, Bethancourt served as executive vice president for technology and services of Chevron.



Currently, Devon Energy's stock is trading at $46.38, up 0.28 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken