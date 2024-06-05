Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Berlin
05.06.24
08:02 Uhr
1,010 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9951,37020:07
05.06.2024 18:28 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Jun-2024 / 16:56 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
5 June 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               5 June 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      185,223 
Highest price paid per share:         92.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          88.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 90.0690p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 351,951,906 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (351,951,906) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      90.0690p                    185,223

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
6222               91.00       10:05:49          00070179219TRLO0      XLON 
6448               90.80       10:11:16          00070179283TRLO0      XLON 
5000               90.80       10:11:16          00070179284TRLO0      XLON 
11392               90.80       10:11:16          00070179285TRLO0      XLON 
2500               90.80       10:11:18          00070179286TRLO0      XLON 
236                90.80       10:11:18          00070179287TRLO0      XLON 
4801               90.80       10:11:18          00070179288TRLO0      XLON 
2513               90.80       10:11:18          00070179289TRLO0      XLON 
87                90.80       10:19:51          00070179486TRLO0      XLON 
8634               91.20       11:24:51          00070181070TRLO0      XLON 
6277               92.00       12:38:37          00070182558TRLO0      XLON 
5724               92.00       12:38:37          00070182559TRLO0      XLON 
3000               92.00       12:38:37          00070182560TRLO0      XLON 
3400               92.00       12:38:37          00070182561TRLO0      XLON 
3015               92.00       12:38:37          00070182562TRLO0      XLON 
2908               92.00       12:38:37          00070182563TRLO0      XLON 
3524               92.00       12:38:37          00070182564TRLO0      XLON 
2493               92.00       12:38:37          00070182565TRLO0      XLON 
3200               90.60       14:12:21          00070184739TRLO0      XLON 
9324               90.60       14:12:21          00070184740TRLO0      XLON 
5068               89.80       14:41:45          00070185711TRLO0      XLON 
1421               89.80       14:41:45          00070185712TRLO0      XLON 
4500               89.60       14:43:05          00070185860TRLO0      XLON 
4137               89.60       14:43:05          00070185861TRLO0      XLON 
9063               89.60       14:43:05          00070185862TRLO0      XLON 
4466               89.60       14:43:05          00070185863TRLO0      XLON 
3997               88.80       15:02:08          00070186979TRLO0      XLON 
3142               88.60       15:02:09          00070186980TRLO0      XLON 
87                88.60       15:02:09          00070186981TRLO0      XLON 
2414               88.60       15:02:10          00070186982TRLO0      XLON 
5732               88.20       15:08:39          00070187386TRLO0      XLON 
2333               88.00       15:08:39          00070187387TRLO0      XLON 
3808               88.00       15:11:13          00070187519TRLO0      XLON 
1815               88.80       15:14:05          00070187570TRLO0      XLON 
9428               88.80       15:14:06          00070187571TRLO0      XLON 
5822               88.80       15:14:10          00070187572TRLO0      XLON 
4178               88.80       15:15:10          00070187601TRLO0      XLON 
74                88.80       15:19:25          00070187705TRLO0      XLON 
4330               88.80       15:19:25          00070187706TRLO0      XLON 
1084               88.80       15:19:25          00070187707TRLO0      XLON 
24                88.80       15:19:25          00070187708TRLO0      XLON 
414                88.80       15:19:25          00070187709TRLO0      XLON 
392                88.80       15:24:25          00070187980TRLO0      XLON 
6088               88.80       15:24:25          00070187981TRLO0      XLON 
1035               88.80       15:40:15          00070188882TRLO0      XLON 
1452               88.80       15:40:15          00070188883TRLO0      XLON 
1252               88.80       15:46:52          00070189292TRLO0      XLON 
5415               88.80       15:46:52          00070189293TRLO0      XLON 
1554               89.00       16:01:32          00070190441TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  326125 
EQS News ID:  1919019 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1919019&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2024 11:57 ET (15:57 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
