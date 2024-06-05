DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 05-Jun-2024 / 16:56 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 5 June 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 5 June 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 185,223 Highest price paid per share: 92.00p Lowest price paid per share: 88.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 90.0690p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 351,951,906 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (351,951,906) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 90.0690p 185,223

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 6222 91.00 10:05:49 00070179219TRLO0 XLON 6448 90.80 10:11:16 00070179283TRLO0 XLON 5000 90.80 10:11:16 00070179284TRLO0 XLON 11392 90.80 10:11:16 00070179285TRLO0 XLON 2500 90.80 10:11:18 00070179286TRLO0 XLON 236 90.80 10:11:18 00070179287TRLO0 XLON 4801 90.80 10:11:18 00070179288TRLO0 XLON 2513 90.80 10:11:18 00070179289TRLO0 XLON 87 90.80 10:19:51 00070179486TRLO0 XLON 8634 91.20 11:24:51 00070181070TRLO0 XLON 6277 92.00 12:38:37 00070182558TRLO0 XLON 5724 92.00 12:38:37 00070182559TRLO0 XLON 3000 92.00 12:38:37 00070182560TRLO0 XLON 3400 92.00 12:38:37 00070182561TRLO0 XLON 3015 92.00 12:38:37 00070182562TRLO0 XLON 2908 92.00 12:38:37 00070182563TRLO0 XLON 3524 92.00 12:38:37 00070182564TRLO0 XLON 2493 92.00 12:38:37 00070182565TRLO0 XLON 3200 90.60 14:12:21 00070184739TRLO0 XLON 9324 90.60 14:12:21 00070184740TRLO0 XLON 5068 89.80 14:41:45 00070185711TRLO0 XLON 1421 89.80 14:41:45 00070185712TRLO0 XLON 4500 89.60 14:43:05 00070185860TRLO0 XLON 4137 89.60 14:43:05 00070185861TRLO0 XLON 9063 89.60 14:43:05 00070185862TRLO0 XLON 4466 89.60 14:43:05 00070185863TRLO0 XLON 3997 88.80 15:02:08 00070186979TRLO0 XLON 3142 88.60 15:02:09 00070186980TRLO0 XLON 87 88.60 15:02:09 00070186981TRLO0 XLON 2414 88.60 15:02:10 00070186982TRLO0 XLON 5732 88.20 15:08:39 00070187386TRLO0 XLON 2333 88.00 15:08:39 00070187387TRLO0 XLON 3808 88.00 15:11:13 00070187519TRLO0 XLON 1815 88.80 15:14:05 00070187570TRLO0 XLON 9428 88.80 15:14:06 00070187571TRLO0 XLON 5822 88.80 15:14:10 00070187572TRLO0 XLON 4178 88.80 15:15:10 00070187601TRLO0 XLON 74 88.80 15:19:25 00070187705TRLO0 XLON 4330 88.80 15:19:25 00070187706TRLO0 XLON 1084 88.80 15:19:25 00070187707TRLO0 XLON 24 88.80 15:19:25 00070187708TRLO0 XLON 414 88.80 15:19:25 00070187709TRLO0 XLON 392 88.80 15:24:25 00070187980TRLO0 XLON 6088 88.80 15:24:25 00070187981TRLO0 XLON 1035 88.80 15:40:15 00070188882TRLO0 XLON 1452 88.80 15:40:15 00070188883TRLO0 XLON 1252 88.80 15:46:52 00070189292TRLO0 XLON 5415 88.80 15:46:52 00070189293TRLO0 XLON 1554 89.00 16:01:32 00070190441TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 326125 EQS News ID: 1919019 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1919019&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2024 11:57 ET (15:57 GMT)