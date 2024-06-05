Buc-ee's to Debut New Travel Center in Smiths Grove, KY on June 24

Smiths Grove Will Be the Smallest City in the Country with a Buc-ee's

SMITHS GROVE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will unveil its newest travel center in Smiths Grove, KY, on Monday, June 24, 2024. Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. CDT, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 12:00 p.m. CDT.

Buc-ee's Smiths Grove is the second Buc-ee's location in Kentucky. The first, Buc-ee's Richmond, opened in April of 2022.

Located at 4001 Smiths Grove-Scottsville Road, Buc-ee's Smiths Grove will occupy 53,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions. Buc-ee's favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available. Visitors will find thousands of snack, meal and drink options, as well as the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for 40 years.

Local leaders attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony will include Rocky Adkins, Senior Advisor to Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky; U.S. Senator Rand Paul, Mayor David Stiffey of Smiths Grove; Smiths Grove City Commissioners; Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman; and former Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.

After the opening of Buc-ee's Smiths Grove, Buc-ee's will operate 50 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, and Colorado. Buc-ee's broke ground on the first Virginia and Mississippi locations earlier this year.

"We are so excited to celebrate the grand opening of our latest travel center on this beautiful stretch of I-65 between Nashville and Louisville," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "Smiths Grove may be small, but the community has welcomed us with as much love and enthusiasm as our largest cities, so we're excited to be here and watch this partnership grow."

Buc-ee's Smiths Grove will bring at least 200 jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 35 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store, as well as 15 locations in other states. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

