Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction: Adjustment of warrants in Kinnevik AB in connection with the split redemption program

Correction refers to short names in the attached file. In connection with the split redemption program in Kinnevik AB, all warrants with Kinnevik share (KINV B) as underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations will be effective as from June 7th, 2024. Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and conditions for the warrants. Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1227465