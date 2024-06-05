Anzeige
Kinnevik AB
WKN: A3CMS4 | ISIN: SE0015810247
Tradegate
05.06.24
15:40 Uhr
10,980 Euro
+0,305
+2,86 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KINNEVIK AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINNEVIK AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,99511,12020:12
11,01011,11520:09
05.06.2024
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction: Adjustment of warrants in Kinnevik AB in connection with the split redemption program

Correction refers to short names in the attached file.

In connection with the split redemption program in Kinnevik AB, all warrants
with Kinnevik share (KINV B) as underlying will be recalculated. The
recalculations will be effective as from June 7th, 2024. 

Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and
conditions for the warrants. 

Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1227465
