

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $321.42 million, or $2.54 per share. This compares with $290.40 million, or $2.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $2.21 billion from $2.00 billion last year.



Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $321.42 Mln. vs. $290.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.54 vs. $2.28 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.21 Bln vs. $2.00 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.92 to $2.97 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.40 - $2.42 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $14.27 - $14.47 Full year revenue guidance: $10.7- $10.8 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken