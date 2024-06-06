

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Association of Professional Flight Attendants or APFA said Wednesday that it unanimously rejected the latest proposal from American Airlines.



American Airlines offered flight attendants a 17% immediate pay hike.



The Union said the latest offer has come without reaching an agreement on a complete contract. American Airlines Flight Attendants want and need a complete contract addressing all its concerns. The union has a strike vote authorization of 99.47%.



'The APFA Board of Directors unanimously rejects management's proposal and encourages, in the strongest way possible, the company to put all of its attention towards reaching an agreement with our Union and avoiding a crippling strike,' the Union said.



