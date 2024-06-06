Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.06.2024
WKN: A12AS6 | ISIN: IM00B6QH1J21 | Ticker-Symbol: V77
Stuttgart
06.06.24
08:08 Uhr
0,077 Euro
-0,021
-21,43 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Agronomics Limited Announces Exercise of Warrants & TVR

  • Exercise of Warrants
  • Total Voting Rights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / Agronomics Limited ("Agronomics" or the "Company") (AIM:ANIC), a leading listed company focused on the field of cellular agriculture, announces that pursuant to the receipt of notices for the exercise of warrants, it is issuing 1,791 Ordinary Shares with a nominal value of £0.000001 each in the capital of the Company ("Shares") at a subscription price of 28.5p per Share. The Company has received gross proceeds of £510.43.

Application has been made for 1,791 Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"), with Admission expected to occur on or around 11 June 2024.

The Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared after the date of their issue.

Following Admission of the Shares, the Company will have 1,009,411,583 ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.000001 each in issue with voting rights and admitted to trading on AIM. This figure may then be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

About Agronomics
Agronomics is a leading London-listed company focussing on investment opportunities within the field of cellular agriculture. The Company has established a portfolio of over 20 companies in this rapidly advancing sector. It seeks to invest in companies owning technologies with defensible intellectual property that offer new ways of producing food and materials with a focus on products historically derived from animals. These technologies are driving a major disruption in agriculture, offering solutions to improve sustainability, as well as addressing human health, animal welfare and environmental damage. This disruption will decouple supply chains from the environment and animals and improve food security for the world's expanding population. A full list of Agronomics' portfolio companies is available at https://agronomics.im/.

For further information please contact:

Agronomics

Limited

Beaumont

Cornish Limited

Canaccord Genuity Limited

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

Peterhouse Capital

Limited

SEC Newgate

The Company

Nomad

Joint Broker

Joint Broker

Joint Broker

Public Relations

Jim Mellon

Denham Eke

Roland Cornish

James Biddle

Andrew Potts

Harry Pardoe

Alex Aylen

Giles Balleny

Michael Johnson

Charlie Combe

Lucy Williams

Charles Goodfellow

Bob Huxford
Anthony Hughes

+44 (0) 1624 639396
info@agronomics.im

+44 (0) 207 628 3396

+44 (0) 207 523 8000

+44 (0) 207 397 8900

+44 (0) 207 469 0936

agronomics@secnewgate.co.uk


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Agronomics Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.