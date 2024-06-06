Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking the Wall: Uranmarkt geht wieder steil! Warum Sie hier dabei sein sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
München
06.06.24
08:06 Uhr
8,800 Euro
-0,050
-0,56 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5008,85008:34
PR Newswire
06.06.2024 08:06 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

6 June 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

5 June 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

16,158

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

745.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

733.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

737.5744p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 188,618,778 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 2,837,394 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

937

745

09:26:48

OD_80vQJl2-00

XLON

98

743

09:32:10

OD_80vRfZz-00

CHIX

92

743

09:38:41

OD_80vTJLq-00

CHIX

467

744

10:02:40

OD_80vZLge-00

CHIX

485

744

10:02:40

OD_80vZLge-02

XLON

33

744

10:02:40

OD_80vZLgf-00

CHIX

68

744

10:02:40

OD_80vZLgf-02

XLON

306

739

13:51:03

OD_80wUqTu-00

XLON

381

739

13:51:03

OD_80wUqTv-00

CHIX

176

739

13:51:03

OD_80wUqTv-02

XLON

18

738

13:53:07

OD_80wVMdx-00

CHIX

295

738

13:55:37

OD_80wVzdx-00

TRQX

6

737

13:57:28

OD_80wWSfb-00

XLON

360

737

13:57:29

OD_80wWSic-00

XLON

356

737

14:10:03

OD_80wZczx-00

CHIX

6

737

14:13:52

OD_80waac1-00

BATE

2

737

14:14:13

OD_80wafx7-00

BATE

341

735

14:33:05

OD_80wfQb3-00

BATE

352

734

14:56:29

OD_80wlJdp-00

BATE

487

739

15:43:56

OD_80wxGR2-00

XLON

296

738

15:44:31

OD_80wxPaI-00

CHIX

437

738

15:44:31

OD_80wxPaJ-01

XLON

423

738

15:44:31

OD_80wxPaJ-03

CHIX

7

738

15:44:31

OD_80wxPaJ-05

CHIX

1097

738

15:44:31

OD_80wxPaK-01

XLON

86

737

15:59:53

OD_80x1HH7-00

AQXE

57

737

15:59:53

OD_80x1HHA-00

AQXE

415

737

16:10:16

OD_80x3tVH-00

CHIX

253

737

16:10:16

OD_80x3tVH-02

AQXE

412

737

16:10:16

OD_80x3tVI-00

XLON

133

737

16:10:16

OD_80x3tVI-02

TRQX

10

737

16:10:16

OD_80x3tVI-04

AQXE

91

737

16:10:16

OD_80x3tVJ-00

XLON

41

737

16:10:16

OD_80x3tVK-00

TRQX

20

737

16:10:16

OD_80x3tVK-02

AQXE

852

737

16:10:16

OD_80x3tVL-00

XLON

22

737

16:10:16

OD_80x3tVL-02

XLON

10

737

16:10:16

OD_80x3tVM-00

AQXE

257

737

16:10:16

OD_80x3tVM-02

TRQX

27

737

16:10:17

OD_80x3tiz-00

TRQX

468

737

16:10:17

OD_80x3tj0-00

TRQX

32

737

16:10:17

OD_80x3tj3-00

CHIX

22

737

16:10:17

OD_80x3tj4-01

CHIX

55

737

16:10:18

OD_80x3tz7-00

CHIX

131

737

16:10:18

OD_80x3tzM-00

TRQX

13

737

16:10:19

OD_80x3uFW-00

CHIX

196

736

16:11:05

OD_80x467X-00

XLON

710

736

16:11:05

OD_80x467X-02

CHIX

293

736

16:11:05

OD_80x467Y-00

TRQX

368

736

16:11:05

OD_80x467Y-02

XLON

8

736

16:15:06

OD_80x56uM-00

CHIX

568

735

16:21:37

OD_80x6khk-00

CHIX

523

735

16:21:37

OD_80x6khl-00

XLON

277

735

16:21:37

OD_80x6khl-02

TRQX

371

735

16:21:37

OD_80x6khm-01

BATE

42

735

16:21:37

OD_80x6khn-00

TRQX

491

735

16:21:38

OD_80x6ksr-00

CHIX

542

734

16:25:22

OD_80x7gzf-00

XLON

458

734

16:25:22

OD_80x7gzf-02

CHIX

139

734

16:25:22

OD_80x7gzh-00

CHIX

231

734

16:25:22

OD_80x7gzh-02

XLON

8

733

16:29:40

OD_80x8mC3-00

AQXE


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.