Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06
6 June 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
5 June 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
16,158
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
745.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
733.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
737.5744p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 188,618,778 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 2,837,394 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
937
745
09:26:48
OD_80vQJl2-00
XLON
98
743
09:32:10
OD_80vRfZz-00
CHIX
92
743
09:38:41
OD_80vTJLq-00
CHIX
467
744
10:02:40
OD_80vZLge-00
CHIX
485
744
10:02:40
OD_80vZLge-02
XLON
33
744
10:02:40
OD_80vZLgf-00
CHIX
68
744
10:02:40
OD_80vZLgf-02
XLON
306
739
13:51:03
OD_80wUqTu-00
XLON
381
739
13:51:03
OD_80wUqTv-00
CHIX
176
739
13:51:03
OD_80wUqTv-02
XLON
18
738
13:53:07
OD_80wVMdx-00
CHIX
295
738
13:55:37
OD_80wVzdx-00
TRQX
6
737
13:57:28
OD_80wWSfb-00
XLON
360
737
13:57:29
OD_80wWSic-00
XLON
356
737
14:10:03
OD_80wZczx-00
CHIX
6
737
14:13:52
OD_80waac1-00
BATE
2
737
14:14:13
OD_80wafx7-00
BATE
341
735
14:33:05
OD_80wfQb3-00
BATE
352
734
14:56:29
OD_80wlJdp-00
BATE
487
739
15:43:56
OD_80wxGR2-00
XLON
296
738
15:44:31
OD_80wxPaI-00
CHIX
437
738
15:44:31
OD_80wxPaJ-01
XLON
423
738
15:44:31
OD_80wxPaJ-03
CHIX
7
738
15:44:31
OD_80wxPaJ-05
CHIX
1097
738
15:44:31
OD_80wxPaK-01
XLON
86
737
15:59:53
OD_80x1HH7-00
AQXE
57
737
15:59:53
OD_80x1HHA-00
AQXE
415
737
16:10:16
OD_80x3tVH-00
CHIX
253
737
16:10:16
OD_80x3tVH-02
AQXE
412
737
16:10:16
OD_80x3tVI-00
XLON
133
737
16:10:16
OD_80x3tVI-02
TRQX
10
737
16:10:16
OD_80x3tVI-04
AQXE
91
737
16:10:16
OD_80x3tVJ-00
XLON
41
737
16:10:16
OD_80x3tVK-00
TRQX
20
737
16:10:16
OD_80x3tVK-02
AQXE
852
737
16:10:16
OD_80x3tVL-00
XLON
22
737
16:10:16
OD_80x3tVL-02
XLON
10
737
16:10:16
OD_80x3tVM-00
AQXE
257
737
16:10:16
OD_80x3tVM-02
TRQX
27
737
16:10:17
OD_80x3tiz-00
TRQX
468
737
16:10:17
OD_80x3tj0-00
TRQX
32
737
16:10:17
OD_80x3tj3-00
CHIX
22
737
16:10:17
OD_80x3tj4-01
CHIX
55
737
16:10:18
OD_80x3tz7-00
CHIX
131
737
16:10:18
OD_80x3tzM-00
TRQX
13
737
16:10:19
OD_80x3uFW-00
CHIX
196
736
16:11:05
OD_80x467X-00
XLON
710
736
16:11:05
OD_80x467X-02
CHIX
293
736
16:11:05
OD_80x467Y-00
TRQX
368
736
16:11:05
OD_80x467Y-02
XLON
8
736
16:15:06
OD_80x56uM-00
CHIX
568
735
16:21:37
OD_80x6khk-00
CHIX
523
735
16:21:37
OD_80x6khl-00
XLON
277
735
16:21:37
OD_80x6khl-02
TRQX
371
735
16:21:37
OD_80x6khm-01
BATE
42
735
16:21:37
OD_80x6khn-00
TRQX
491
735
16:21:38
OD_80x6ksr-00
CHIX
542
734
16:25:22
OD_80x7gzf-00
XLON
458
734
16:25:22
OD_80x7gzf-02
CHIX
139
734
16:25:22
OD_80x7gzh-00
CHIX
231
734
16:25:22
OD_80x7gzh-02
XLON
8
733
16:29:40
OD_80x8mC3-00
AQXE