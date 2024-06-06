Tineco, a specialist in floor care and intelligent appliances, is proud to launch the all-new FLOOR ONE Stretch S6, a cordless vacuum cleaner designed to reach hidden corners and deliver more powerful cleaning.

Tineco FLOOR ONE Stretch S6: The Ultimate Cleaner for Your Home (Photo: Business Wire)

The Tineco FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 sets itself apart with its exceptional maneuverability. Thanks to its flat, 180° tilting design, it can easily slip under furniture and reach hard-to-reach areas. Its wastewater separation system maintains strong suction, protects the motor, and ensures optimal performance, even when flat. At just 5.1 inches tall, it can easily fit under beds, sofas, and other low furniture.

The FlashDry self-cleaning system offers unprecedented convenience. In two steps, it automatically cleans and dries the brush. The 70°C hot water wash lasts two minutes and ensures thorough cleaning. Then, the brush is dried with 70°C hot air for five minutes, preventing mold and odors. During this process, the brush rotates in both directions for even more effective cleaning.

Tineco's MHCBS technology keeps the brush always clean by continuously providing clean water, ensuring spotless floors.

The Tineco FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 is designed for optimal user comfort. Its mini assist wheels make it easy to move in both directions, and the water tank positioned above the brush head reduces weight, making cleaning more enjoyable. Its 45° swivel design allows for perfect control, even when lying down.

With a battery life of up to 40 minutes, this vacuum cleaner can clean large areas without interruption. It easily reaches corners and edges thanks to its three-sided cleaning design. Additionally, with its large 0.72L water tank, there's no need to empty the tanks as often during cleaning.

Key features of the Tineco FLOOR ONE Stretch S6:

180° flat design: Easily reaches hidden areas

3-chamber dirty water separation: Ensures strong suction even when lying down

Compact design: Effortlessly reaches the lowest spaces

FlashDry self-cleaning system

Bi-Directional Brush Rotation at 720°: Ensures more precise cleaning and a cleaner brush

MHCBS technology: Continuously cleans with clean water for optimal performance

Long battery life: up to 40 minutes

Three-sided edge cleaning: Reaches 0.5 cm from walls

Large 0.72L water tank

The Tineco FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 is priced at €599. Discover it now on Tineco or Amazon.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

