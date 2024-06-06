Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking the Wall: Uranmarkt geht wieder steil! Warum Sie hier dabei sein sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
06.06.24
08:06 Uhr
1,702 Euro
+0,018
+1,07 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7041,75809:58
Dow Jones News
06.06.2024 08:31 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
06 June 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 5th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 96,512 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           65,000     31,512 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7160     GBP1.4600 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7000     GBP1.4460 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7105     GBP1.4544

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,341,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
4,098      1.7120        XDUB     08:37:08      00028976719TRDU1 
761       1.7060        XDUB     08:43:37      00028976748TRDU1 
2,003      1.7100        XDUB     09:25:33      00028976956TRDU1 
4,276      1.7100        XDUB     09:25:33      00028976955TRDU1 
62        1.7080        XDUB     10:23:50      00028977274TRDU1 
1,947      1.7080        XDUB     10:23:50      00028977273TRDU1 
358       1.7080        XDUB     10:23:50      00028977272TRDU1 
1,686      1.7080        XDUB     10:23:50      00028977271TRDU1 
2,068      1.7080        XDUB     10:23:50      00028977270TRDU1 
1,272      1.7140        XDUB     12:19:03      00028977937TRDU1 
4,089      1.7140        XDUB     12:19:03      00028977939TRDU1 
161       1.7140        XDUB     12:19:03      00028977938TRDU1 
4,501      1.7120        XDUB     12:21:33      00028977960TRDU1 
887       1.7120        XDUB     13:15:37      00028978250TRDU1 
1,500      1.7120        XDUB     13:15:37      00028978249TRDU1 
1,021      1.7120        XDUB     13:15:37      00028978248TRDU1 
750       1.7120        XDUB     13:15:37      00028978247TRDU1 
1,173      1.7120        XDUB     13:53:49      00028978585TRDU1 
4,298      1.7160        XDUB     14:25:24      00028978897TRDU1 
4,062      1.7160        XDUB     14:25:24      00028978896TRDU1 
2,263      1.7160        XDUB     14:25:24      00028978895TRDU1 
995       1.7000        XDUB     14:50:25      00028979273TRDU1 
31        1.7000        XDUB     14:51:01      00028979286TRDU1 
617       1.7000        XDUB     14:51:05      00028979287TRDU1 
775       1.7000        XDUB     14:51:11      00028979289TRDU1 
370       1.7000        XDUB     14:51:11      00028979288TRDU1 
1,205      1.7000        XDUB     14:54:36      00028979326TRDU1 
519       1.7000        XDUB     15:22:38      00028979737TRDU1 
1,297      1.7100        XDUB     15:42:26      00028979910TRDU1 
1,297      1.7100        XDUB     15:42:26      00028979909TRDU1 
1,297      1.7100        XDUB     15:42:26      00028979911TRDU1 
1,419      1.7100        XDUB     15:42:26      00028979913TRDU1 
1,297      1.7100        XDUB     15:42:26      00028979912TRDU1 
1,143      1.7100        XDUB     15:42:26      00028979915TRDU1 
154       1.7100        XDUB     15:42:26      00028979914TRDU1 
154       1.7100        XDUB     15:42:27      00028979916TRDU1 
343       1.7100        XDUB     15:42:27      00028979917TRDU1 
2,096      1.7060        XDUB     15:45:21      00028979946TRDU1 
2,226      1.7020        XDUB     16:11:31      00028980363TRDU1 
61        1.7020        XDUB     16:11:31      00028980362TRDU1 
12        1.7120        XDUB     16:22:21      00028980426TRDU1 
1,300      1.7120        XDUB     16:22:21      00028980427TRDU1 
1,010      1.7120        XDUB     16:22:21      00028980428TRDU1 
846       1.7120        XDUB     16:26:06      00028980454TRDU1 
1,300      1.7120        XDUB     16:26:06      00028980453TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,114      1.4540        XLON     09:25:33      00028976957TRDU1 
739       1.4520        XLON     09:25:33      00028976969TRDU1 
120       1.4520        XLON     09:25:33      00028976968TRDU1 
53        1.4520        XLON     09:25:33      00028976967TRDU1 
2        1.4520        XLON     09:25:33      00028976964TRDU1 
1,249      1.4520        XLON     09:25:33      00028976963TRDU1 
2,089      1.4520        XLON     09:25:33      00028976959TRDU1 
97        1.4520        XLON     09:25:33      00028976958TRDU1 
864       1.4540        XLON     10:21:29      00028977260TRDU1 
1,076      1.4540        XLON     10:21:29      00028977261TRDU1 
1,168      1.4460        XLON     10:45:56      00028977364TRDU1 
759       1.4460        XLON     10:45:56      00028977363TRDU1 
1,187      1.4560        XLON     12:20:35      00028977956TRDU1 
836       1.4560        XLON     12:20:35      00028977955TRDU1 
994       1.4560        XLON     13:15:37      00028978245TRDU1 
414       1.4560        XLON     13:15:37      00028978244TRDU1 
740       1.4560        XLON     13:15:37      00028978243TRDU1 
2,148      1.4540        XLON     13:15:37      00028978246TRDU1 
1,961      1.4600        XLON     14:25:25      00028978900TRDU1 
4,666      1.4600        XLON     14:25:25      00028978899TRDU1 
1,298      1.4600        XLON     14:25:25      00028978898TRDU1 
36        1.4480        XLON     14:50:11      00028979265TRDU1 
489       1.4480        XLON     14:50:11      00028979267TRDU1 
1,384      1.4480        XLON     14:50:11      00028979266TRDU1 
45        1.4520        XLON     15:49:50      00028980006TRDU1 
1,969      1.4520        XLON     15:49:50      00028980005TRDU1 
2,125      1.4520        XLON     16:09:14      00028980353TRDU1 
9        1.4520        XLON     16:09:14      00028980352TRDU1 
46        1.4520        XLON     16:09:14      00028980351TRDU1 
55        1.4560        XLON     16:21:22      00028980423TRDU1 
780       1.4560        XLON     16:29:16      00028980462TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  326128 
EQS News ID:  1919071 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1919071&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.