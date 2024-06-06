DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 06-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06 June 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 5th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 96,512 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 31,512 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7160 GBP1.4600 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7000 GBP1.4460 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7105 GBP1.4544

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,341,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 4,098 1.7120 XDUB 08:37:08 00028976719TRDU1 761 1.7060 XDUB 08:43:37 00028976748TRDU1 2,003 1.7100 XDUB 09:25:33 00028976956TRDU1 4,276 1.7100 XDUB 09:25:33 00028976955TRDU1 62 1.7080 XDUB 10:23:50 00028977274TRDU1 1,947 1.7080 XDUB 10:23:50 00028977273TRDU1 358 1.7080 XDUB 10:23:50 00028977272TRDU1 1,686 1.7080 XDUB 10:23:50 00028977271TRDU1 2,068 1.7080 XDUB 10:23:50 00028977270TRDU1 1,272 1.7140 XDUB 12:19:03 00028977937TRDU1 4,089 1.7140 XDUB 12:19:03 00028977939TRDU1 161 1.7140 XDUB 12:19:03 00028977938TRDU1 4,501 1.7120 XDUB 12:21:33 00028977960TRDU1 887 1.7120 XDUB 13:15:37 00028978250TRDU1 1,500 1.7120 XDUB 13:15:37 00028978249TRDU1 1,021 1.7120 XDUB 13:15:37 00028978248TRDU1 750 1.7120 XDUB 13:15:37 00028978247TRDU1 1,173 1.7120 XDUB 13:53:49 00028978585TRDU1 4,298 1.7160 XDUB 14:25:24 00028978897TRDU1 4,062 1.7160 XDUB 14:25:24 00028978896TRDU1 2,263 1.7160 XDUB 14:25:24 00028978895TRDU1 995 1.7000 XDUB 14:50:25 00028979273TRDU1 31 1.7000 XDUB 14:51:01 00028979286TRDU1 617 1.7000 XDUB 14:51:05 00028979287TRDU1 775 1.7000 XDUB 14:51:11 00028979289TRDU1 370 1.7000 XDUB 14:51:11 00028979288TRDU1 1,205 1.7000 XDUB 14:54:36 00028979326TRDU1 519 1.7000 XDUB 15:22:38 00028979737TRDU1 1,297 1.7100 XDUB 15:42:26 00028979910TRDU1 1,297 1.7100 XDUB 15:42:26 00028979909TRDU1 1,297 1.7100 XDUB 15:42:26 00028979911TRDU1 1,419 1.7100 XDUB 15:42:26 00028979913TRDU1 1,297 1.7100 XDUB 15:42:26 00028979912TRDU1 1,143 1.7100 XDUB 15:42:26 00028979915TRDU1 154 1.7100 XDUB 15:42:26 00028979914TRDU1 154 1.7100 XDUB 15:42:27 00028979916TRDU1 343 1.7100 XDUB 15:42:27 00028979917TRDU1 2,096 1.7060 XDUB 15:45:21 00028979946TRDU1 2,226 1.7020 XDUB 16:11:31 00028980363TRDU1 61 1.7020 XDUB 16:11:31 00028980362TRDU1 12 1.7120 XDUB 16:22:21 00028980426TRDU1 1,300 1.7120 XDUB 16:22:21 00028980427TRDU1 1,010 1.7120 XDUB 16:22:21 00028980428TRDU1 846 1.7120 XDUB 16:26:06 00028980454TRDU1 1,300 1.7120 XDUB 16:26:06 00028980453TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,114 1.4540 XLON 09:25:33 00028976957TRDU1 739 1.4520 XLON 09:25:33 00028976969TRDU1 120 1.4520 XLON 09:25:33 00028976968TRDU1 53 1.4520 XLON 09:25:33 00028976967TRDU1 2 1.4520 XLON 09:25:33 00028976964TRDU1 1,249 1.4520 XLON 09:25:33 00028976963TRDU1 2,089 1.4520 XLON 09:25:33 00028976959TRDU1 97 1.4520 XLON 09:25:33 00028976958TRDU1 864 1.4540 XLON 10:21:29 00028977260TRDU1 1,076 1.4540 XLON 10:21:29 00028977261TRDU1 1,168 1.4460 XLON 10:45:56 00028977364TRDU1 759 1.4460 XLON 10:45:56 00028977363TRDU1 1,187 1.4560 XLON 12:20:35 00028977956TRDU1 836 1.4560 XLON 12:20:35 00028977955TRDU1 994 1.4560 XLON 13:15:37 00028978245TRDU1 414 1.4560 XLON 13:15:37 00028978244TRDU1 740 1.4560 XLON 13:15:37 00028978243TRDU1 2,148 1.4540 XLON 13:15:37 00028978246TRDU1 1,961 1.4600 XLON 14:25:25 00028978900TRDU1 4,666 1.4600 XLON 14:25:25 00028978899TRDU1 1,298 1.4600 XLON 14:25:25 00028978898TRDU1 36 1.4480 XLON 14:50:11 00028979265TRDU1 489 1.4480 XLON 14:50:11 00028979267TRDU1 1,384 1.4480 XLON 14:50:11 00028979266TRDU1 45 1.4520 XLON 15:49:50 00028980006TRDU1 1,969 1.4520 XLON 15:49:50 00028980005TRDU1 2,125 1.4520 XLON 16:09:14 00028980353TRDU1 9 1.4520 XLON 16:09:14 00028980352TRDU1 46 1.4520 XLON 16:09:14 00028980351TRDU1 55 1.4560 XLON 16:21:22 00028980423TRDU1 780 1.4560 XLON 16:29:16 00028980462TRDU1

