PR Newswire
06.06.2024 09:12 Uhr
33 Leser
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06

[06.06.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

05.06.24

IE00BN4GXL63

17,623,600.00

EUR

0

162,783,293.18

9.2367

05.06.24

IE00BN4GXM70

10,080.00

SEK

0

938,435.08

93.0987

05.06.24

IE00BMQ5Y557

186,600.00

EUR

0

19,965,436.35

106.9959

05.06.24

IE00BMDWWS85

43,542.00

USD

0

4,900,747.62

112.5522

05.06.24

IE00BN0T9H70

34,839.00

GBP

0

3,822,797.38

109.7275

05.06.24

IE00BKX90X67

49,751.00

EUR

0

5,243,051.41

105.3858

05.06.24

IE00BKX90W50

25,989.00

CHF

0

2,530,134.15

97.354

05.06.24

IE000V6NHO66

4,697,618.00

EUR

0

46,530,875.73

9.9052

05.06.24

IE000L1I4R94

1,635,163.00

USD

0

17,167,555.18

10.499

05.06.24

IE000LJG9WK1

692,360.00

GBP

0

7,134,757.00

10.305

05.06.24

IE000JL9SV51

1,618,514.00

USD

0

17,177,505.68

10.6131

05.06.24

IE000BQ3SE47

4,120,550.00

SEK

0

430,796,942.22

104.5484

05.06.24

IE000LSFKN16

8,000.00

GBP

0

84,190.11

10.524

05.06.24

IE000LH4DDC2

66,650.00

EUR

0

691,428.95

10.374

05.06.24

IE000WXLHR76

1,999,910.00

EUR

0

20,554,417.17

10.2777

05.06.24

IE000P7C7930

27,990.00

GBP

0

288,953.36

10.3234

05.06.24

IE000061JZE2

60,000.00

USD

0

615,833.73

10.2639


