Donnerstag, 06.06.2024

WKN: LYX0CA | ISIN: FR0010527275 | Ticker-Symbol: LYM8
Tradegate
06.06.24
09:07 Uhr
64,42 Euro
-0,34
-0,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI MSCI WATER ESG SCREENED UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI MSCI WATER ESG SCREENED UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,4164,4609:41
64,4264,4509:41
Dow Jones News
06.06.2024 09:37 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist (WATL LN) 
Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
06-Jun-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 64.4126 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23211980 
CODE: WATL LN 
ISIN: FR0010527275 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0010527275 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      WATL LN 
Sequence No.:  326144 
EQS News ID:  1919157 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1919157&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2024 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
