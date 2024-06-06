Troy Minerals Inc.: Troy Mineral's Lake Owen Project Fully Permitted for Phase One 2024 Drilling

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce that the final permits have been obtained for the Company's Lake Owen project's 2024 drilling campaign. The Lake Owen Project is in Wyoming, USA, located approximately 50 km southwest of Laramie, Wyoming (Figure 1).

Last year the US government identified the Lake Owen Complex as a potential source of strategic metals including vanadium, titanium, PGE and copper and nickel sulfides and budgeted an airborne program (Earth MRI:) to better understand its geologic setting and mineralized potential. In a joint effort with the Wyoming Geologic survey, the USGS flew the entire area of the Lake Owen Complex, which included 100-meter line spacing over the company's Lake Owen Project. In conjunction with the Wyoming Geologic Survey, the USGS field crews worked on the property with a mandate that included mapping, local gravity measurements, bedrock sampling and petrographic analysis, all at no cost to the Company.

With the USGS airborne geophysical survey now completed, the Company awaits final deliverables and expects to news release the results in the coming days.

The maiden drill program planned by the Company at Lake Owen is designed to test several magnetite rich gabbro targets from which high-grade intercepts of TiO2 and V2O5 are expected. Included in the targets are "Reef "style PGE type horizons as well as potential base metal mineralization to be tested at the base of the Lake Owen Proterozoic complex, at and above the Archean basement interface.

The Lake Owen Project is a Proterozoic layered mafic intrusion complex with a long history of exploration for platinum group elements. Similar in style to the Stillwater Complex and the Merensky Reef of South Africa, the Lake Owen Complex is a highly perspective North American-based target with a billion metric tonne plus potential for significant vanadium, titanium mineralization, including strong potential for PGE enrichment and basal base metal mineralization.

Drilling at Lake Owen is expected to begin by the end of June / beginning of July 2024.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by William Cronk, B.Sc., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company, who is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Troy Minerals Inc.

Troy Minerals is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company currently holds interest in four assets;

The Lake Owen project (formerly SW2) is a highly perspective Vanadium, Titanium and Iron ore rich project that consists of 91 mineral claims located approximately 50km southwest of Laramie, Wyoming USA. The property is a one billion tonne plus target in a Proterozoic Layered Mafic Intrusive host with strong magnetite-rich cumulates and accompanying V/Ti and Pt/Pd/Au/Rh-bearing sulfide horizons.

The Lac Jacques project is a drive to project with close infrastructure located approximately 250km north of Montreal Quebec, Canada and is comprised of 17 claims totaling 994 ha. The Property hosts high grade REE mineralization at the surface in a structurally controlled and steeply dipping carbonatite dike up to 25 meters thick with multi-kilometer potential.

The Green Gold project, in which the Company has the right to acquire 100% interest, is comprised of fourteen (14) mineral claims with an aggregate area of 11,238 hectares, is located in central British Columbia in the Cariboo Mining Division, approximately 34 kilometers (km) southwest of the city of Prince George.

The Ticktock project, a 1,065-hectare property located within the prolific Golden Triangle region of British Columbia, Canada, lies 23km northwest of the historic Eskay Creek Mine and sits between the Enduro Metals Newmont Lake property and the Aben Resources Forrest-Kerr property.

