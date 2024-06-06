Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.06.2024
ORION OYJ | WKN: A0J3QM | ISIN: FI0009014377
Tradegate
05.06.24
13:47 Uhr
38,930 Euro
-0,320
-0,82 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire
06.06.2024 09:58 Uhr
100 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated change of ticker code for flexible derivatives in Orion (7/24)

As of Monday, May 27, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets have introduced
standardized Option, Forward and Gross Return Forward Contracts on underlying
share Orion Oyj (Orion), ticker ORNB. 

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 95/24, published on March 27, 2024, the
equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the Finnish stocks
already offered will be changed to be better aligned with the names of the
underlying companies. 

To align ticker code for standardized and flexible derivatives products NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of flexible regular
forwards in Orion (ORNBV3). 



              Old Symbol               New Symbol



              ORNBV3                 ORNB



The series will receive new names and ISIN-codes which will be published in
connection with the ticker change on June 12, 2024. 

For contact details please see attached file.

