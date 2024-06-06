NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated change of ticker code for flexible derivatives in Orion (7/24)

As of Monday, May 27, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets have introduced standardized Option, Forward and Gross Return Forward Contracts on underlying share Orion Oyj (Orion), ticker ORNB. As communicated in the Exchange Notice 95/24, published on March 27, 2024, the equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the Finnish stocks already offered will be changed to be better aligned with the names of the underlying companies. To align ticker code for standardized and flexible derivatives products NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of flexible regular forwards in Orion (ORNBV3). Old Symbol New Symbol ORNBV3 ORNB The series will receive new names and ISIN-codes which will be published in connection with the ticker change on June 12, 2024. For contact details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1227496