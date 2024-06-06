

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate remained stable in May after falling slightly in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Thursday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 2.3 percent in May, the same as in April. That was in line with expectations.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 1.9 percent.



The number of registered unemployed persons decreased to 105,465 in May from 106,957 in the prior month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, remained stable at 2.0 percent in May.



Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 2.4 percent from 2.3 percent.



