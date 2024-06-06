AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notifications

June 06

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI05 ISIN: ZAG000199258

Bond code: AECI06 ISIN: ZAG000199266

(AECI)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 June 2024:

Bond code: AECI05 ISIN: ZAG000199258 Coupon: 9.740% Interest amount due: R 13 134 323.29 Bond code: AECI06 ISIN: ZAG000199266 Coupon: 9.850% Interest amount due: R 11 544 739.73 Interest period: 11 March 2024 to 10 June 2024 Payment date: 11 June 2024 Date convention: Following business day

6 June 2024

Debt sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)