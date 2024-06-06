AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notifications
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI05 ISIN: ZAG000199258
Bond code: AECI06 ISIN: ZAG000199266
(AECI)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 June 2024:
Bond code:
AECI05
ISIN:
ZAG000199258
Coupon:
9.740%
Interest amount due:
R 13 134 323.29
Bond code:
AECI06
ISIN:
ZAG000199266
Coupon:
9.850%
Interest amount due:
R 11 544 739.73
Interest period:
11 March 2024 to 10 June 2024
Payment date:
11 June 2024
Date convention:
Following business day
6 June 2024
Debt sponsor
Rand Merchant Bank (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)