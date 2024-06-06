

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 14-month high of 0.9135 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.9103.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the aussie advanced to 2-day highs of 0.6683 and 1.6298 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6647 and 1.6350, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 103.98 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 103.77.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.92 against the loonie, 0.67 against the greenback, 1.62 against the euro and 105.00 against the yen.



