NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Introduction of Standardized Equity Options on four new Finnish shares (198/24)

As of Monday, June 17, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce: -- Option Contracts up to and including 12-month contracts on three shares: KESKOB, TELIAH and TIETO Stock Cash Derivati ISIN Contra Risk Minimum Minimum Underly Class Ticker ves ct Para-me Block Deferral ing Symbol Length ter Size Size Code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kesko KESKOB KESKOB FI0009 12 10 50 1000 4602 Oyj B 000202 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Telia TELIA1 TELIAH SE0000 12 10 100 6000 4780 Company 667925 AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TietoEV TIETO TIETO FI0009 12 11 50 1000 4854 RY Oyj 000277 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- From that date, the new standardized contracts will be available in the exchange and clearing systems, although suspended from trading and clearing until the trading start date. Trading and clearing start date for the new standardized contracts will be published minimum five trading days in advance. Flexible Option Contracts are available for trading and clearing from Monday, June 17, 2024. The deliverable instrument for all the new derivatives is the stock class listed at Nasdaq Helsinki. All the derivatives instruments will be denominated in Euro. Flexible Instruments will be offered on all of them. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on Friday, June 14, 2024. References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Relevant Contract Specifications for all the new products above are in Chapter B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: -- B.3 FIax OPTIONS (OPTIONS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS) -- B.15 FIax FORWARDS (FORWARDS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS) -- B.16 FIax FORWARDS (GROSS RETURN FORWARDS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS) Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for: -- Fee Lists; -- Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Strike Price Intervals, On Request framework, and further -- details); -- Market Model including, i.a. Spread Table, Market Maker Protection Quantity, Minimum Quote Size -- and Order Price Limit tables. Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Single Stock Derivatives on Finnish stock classes. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jari Elo, jari.elo@nasdaq.com or telephone +358 9 6166 7275. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1227502