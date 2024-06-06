Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.06.2024
Breaking the Wall: Uranmarkt geht wieder steil! Warum Sie hier dabei sein sollten!
GlobeNewswire
06.06.2024 10:34 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Introduction of Standardized Equity Options on four new Finnish shares (198/24)

As of Monday, June 17, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce:

 -- Option Contracts up to and including 12-month contracts on three shares:
   KESKOB, TELIAH and TIETO


 Stock  Cash  Derivati  ISIN  Contra  Risk   Minimum  Minimum  Underly
 Class  Ticker   ves       ct  Para-me  Block   Deferral  ing 
         Symbol      Length  ter   Size    Size   Code 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Kesko  KESKOB  KESKOB  FI0009  12    10    50    1000   4602 
 Oyj B           000202                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Telia  TELIA1  TELIAH  SE0000  12    10    100    6000   4780 
Company          667925                        
  AB                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TietoEV  TIETO  TIETO  FI0009  12    11    50    1000   4854 
 RY Oyj          000277                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



From that date, the new standardized contracts will be available in the
exchange and clearing systems, although suspended from trading and clearing
until the trading start date. 

Trading and clearing start date for the new standardized contracts will be
published minimum five trading days in advance. 

Flexible Option Contracts are available for trading and clearing from Monday,
June 17, 2024. 

The deliverable instrument for all the new derivatives is the stock class
listed at Nasdaq Helsinki. All the derivatives instruments will be denominated
in Euro. Flexible Instruments will be offered on all of them. 

The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products"
that will be sent out after business on Friday, June 14, 2024. 

References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets

Relevant Contract Specifications for all the new products above are in Chapter
B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: 

 -- B.3 FIax OPTIONS (OPTIONS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS)

 -- B.15 FIax FORWARDS (FORWARDS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS)

 -- B.16 FIax FORWARDS (GROSS RETURN FORWARDS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY
   RECEIPTS)


Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for:

 -- Fee Lists;

 -- Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Strike Price Intervals, On
   Request framework, and further

 -- details);

 -- Market Model including, i.a. Spread Table, Market Maker Protection
   Quantity, Minimum Quote Size

 -- and Order Price Limit tables.


Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Single Stock
Derivatives on Finnish stock classes. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jari
Elo, jari.elo@nasdaq.com or telephone +358 9 6166 7275. 

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1227502
