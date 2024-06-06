

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 3-month high of 0.6215 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6193.



The kiwi edged up to 96.74 against the yen, from Wednesday's closing value of 96.63.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to nearly a 3-1/2-month high of 1.7525 and nearly a 2-1/2-month high of 1.0734 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7525 and 1.0734, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.63 against the greenback, 99.00 against the yen, 1.73 against the euro and 1.06 against the aussie.



