- DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS IG GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1025 (1050) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN CUTS B&M PRICE TARGET TO 600 (640) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN CUTS WHITBREAD PRICE TARGET TO 4100 (4650) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES RAISES VISTRY PRICE TARGET TO 1315 (1128) PENCE - 'HOLD' - STIFEL CUTS DIAGEO PRICE TARGET TO 3250 (3400) PENCE - 'BUY'



