Frenetic Electronics, the company that offers a pioneering web-based custom magnetics design platform, today announced Frenetic Factory, a worldwide magnetics production facility with plant in the USA, Mexico, Europe, India and China. Frenetic Factory can deliver samples quickly with no MOQs. It currently has a production capacity of 8.75M units annually, that can be scaled to even higher volumes fast.

Explains Dr Chema Molina, founder and CEO of Frenetic: "The future of electrification depends on the speed of designing power supplies, and the main problem with custom power supplies is the magnetic components. Current methods for designing and manufacturing these components are overly manual, lengthy, and iterative. Our mission is to use our cutting-edge scientific models and expertise to design and build better magnetics."

Frenetic launched its magnetics design service in 2021. Using a simple online process and unique Core Optimizer tool to make the core selection process faster and more efficient, users input their electrical and environmental specifications, and receive an optimized transformer design in minutes, thanks to Frenetic's custom algorithms which are based on decades of magnetics design experience. The company's web-based platform allows users to compare millions of different magnetics possibilities within seconds, while maintaining the highest level of accuracy. BOMs, 3D models and engineering drawings are automatically generated. Now, users can take that design and have samples and full production quantities made at Frenetic Factory.

Frenetic Factory comprises facilities around the world that are both owned by Frenetic Magnetics or a qualified third party. This is the same operational model as much of the rest of the electronic components industry. And Frenetic Factory is fully responsible for the technical support and quality of the components it supplies, no matter which facility they were produced in. Manufacturing quality and product standards adhered to include MIL-STD-461E, MIL-STD-981, ESCC 3201 and Qualified Parts, and AEC-Q200. Core types available include ferrite, powder, amorphous, electrical steel and nanocrystalline; shapes include round, Litz, foil, planar and Cu-stamped.

Concludes Molina: "We are thrilled to unveil Frenetic Factory. We believe that we have already demystified the process of designing custom magnetics and now, with the launch of Frenetic Factory, industry can take a huge step in expediting the process of receiving optimized magnetic parts."

Frenetic Electronics is a power electronics company created with the goal of making magnetics simple. We are revolutionizing the world of magnetics with our A.I. technology, which is replacing outdated engineering methods. We use the technology to design optimal transformers and inductors, and deliver the best solutions for our clients in order to ensure that there performance, quality and timelines are respected. The company was founded in 2015 by Dr Chema Molina, a professor in Industrial Engineering at the University of Madrid, Spain.

