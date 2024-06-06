Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2024) - FendX Technologies Inc. (CSE: FNDX) (OTCQB: FDXTF) (FSE: E8D) (the "Company" or "FendX"), a nanotechnology company developing surface protection coatings, announces that advances with REPELWRAP film will be featured at the Infection Prevention and Control ("IPAC") Canada conference in St. John's, Newfoundland.

On June 11, 2024, Dr. Sara Moetakef Imani, post-doctoral fellow at McMaster University working on FendX's film nanotechnology projects, will present "A Flexible Film That Repels Drug-Resistant Bacteria and Viruses". Her talk will focus on the film's significant reduction of bacterial and viral contamination, its scalability, and its potential to enhance safety in high-touch environments.

IPAC Canada is a diverse organization dedicated to promoting public health and safety through the advocacy of best practices in infection prevention and control across all settings. The annual conference provides attendees with the chance to explore cutting-edge developments in infection disease control, with the aim of enhancing healthcare safety standards nationwide.

"IPAC Canada 2024 is a great venue to feature our film and its role in keeping surfaces clean and safe. Sara is an integral member of our R&D team who has been instrumental in the numerous advancements we have made with the film, including successfully getting us to the stage of conducting pilot manufacturing runs at Dunmore International Corp. to create intermediate size films for real-world testing," said Dr. Carolyn Myers, President and CEO of FendX.

FendX is a Canada-based nanotechnology company focused on developing products to make people's lives safer by reducing the spread of pathogens. The Company is developing both film and spray products to protect surfaces from contamination. The lead product under development, REPELWRAP film, is a protective surface coating film that, due to its repelling properties, prevents the adhesion of pathogens and reduces their transmission on surfaces prone to contamination. The spray nanotechnology is a bifunctional spray coating being developed to reduce contamination on surfaces by repelling and killing pathogens. The Company is conducting research and development activities using its nanotechnology in collaboration with industry-leading partners, including McMaster University. The Company has exclusive worldwide licenses to its technology and IP portfolio from McMaster, which encompass both film and spray coating nanotechnology formulations.

Contacts:

Dr. Carolyn Myers, CEO and Director

1-800-344-9868

Alyssa Barry, Investor Relations

1-833-947-5227

investor@fendxtech.com

For more information, please visit https://fendxtech.com/ and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

