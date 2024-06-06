Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Announces Presentation of Compelling TRUFORMA Research Findings and Educational Programs at Major Veterinary Internal Medicine Conference

New research data confirms superiority of TRUFORMA's Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensor technology in diagnosing feline hyperthyroidism

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced the presentation of research highlighting the improved diagnostic capabilities of the TRUFORMA® Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) platform when evaluating cats for thyroid disease compared to widely utilized chemiluminescent immunoassay (CLIA) platforms.

The presentation, "Evaluation of a Feline-Optimized TSH Assay in Cats with Hyperthyroidism and with Non-Thyroidal Illness," will be given by Dr. Camille Brassard, DVM, IPSAV (Virginia-Maryland Regional College of Veterinary Medicine), at the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) Forum being held in Minneapolis, MN June 6 - 8, 2024.

Dr. Stefanie DeMonaco, DVM, MS, DACVIM (SAIM), Associate Professor of Veterinary Clinical Sciences at Long Island University and the supervisor of the research study, for which Zomedica provided materials and funding, stated, "The BAW system has greater sensitivity at low ranges than CLIA systems, which have been optimized for canine diagnosis. While CLIA systems lack the sensitivity to correctly diagnose all hyperthyroid cats, this study confirms that the BAW system will correctly diagnose hyperthyroidism even in the presence of confounding non-thyroid illness (NTI)."

The TRUFORMA diagnostic platform utilizes unique proprietary BAW technology that provides highly precise and sensitive measurements at levels that other optical-based diagnostic methods do not achieve. Currently, TRUFORMA in-clinic diagnostic systems provide accurate, rapid, and reliable diagnostic results to veterinarians, assisting in their diagnosis and treatment of complex thyroid and adrenal conditions, canine non-infectious gastrointestinal disease, and equine Cushing's disease - all providing reference lab quality with point-of-care convenience. Zomedica anticipates introducing additional veterinary assays to the market, further enabling reference lab quality with point-of-care convenience.

Dr. DeMonaco recently initiated two additional studies in collaboration with Zomedica, further highlighting the need to utilize the BAW platform for properly diagnosing and monitoring hyperthyroid cats. These studies include:

TSH in cats with illness and as predictor of survivability

TSH as a predictor of outcome in hyperthyroid cats treated with radioiodine therapy

"Previous research has shown that the extended dynamic range of the TRUFORMA TSH assay utilizing BAW technology allows highly accurate quantification across a wide range of Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) concentrations, which is particularly vital for accurate diagnosis of feline thyroid disease," said Ashley Wood, PhD, Zomedica's Vice President of Research & Development. "This follow-up research confirms that TRUFORMA's results correctly differentiate between cases of thyroid disease and non-thyroid illness."

Zomedica is also sponsoring two additional educational presentations at ACVIM, "Hyperadrenocorticism Diagnostic Testing and Interpretation in Dogs" by Dr. Julie Byron, and "Gastrointestinal Blood Panels" by Dr. Gary Oswald.

Adrian Lock, Zomedica's Vice President of Clinical & Veterinary Affairs, stated, "Zomedica is fully committed to the development and validation of new, highly beneficial point-of-care assays for the TRUFORMA platform, as well as the education of veterinary professionals about the many ways we are advancing techniques and technologies for diagnostics, monitoring, and therapeutics. Zomedica places a top priority on collaborating with veterinary researchers to advance animal healthcare."

Zomedica remains committed to advancing animal care through innovation and research, maintaining its position at the forefront of veterinary diagnostics and therapeutics. The total addressable market for Zomedica's diagnostic and therapeutic products is estimated at $2.5 billion annually. The Company's potential customer base for TRUFORMA installations is expansive, including approximately 4,450 equine or mixed veterinary practices and 30,000 small animal veterinary practices across the United States, in a veterinary services market estimated at $62 billion.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for horses, dogs, and cats by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio includes innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. Zomedica's mission is to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.zomedica.com.

