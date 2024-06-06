New tender for the sale of URSUS S.A.

WARSAW, Poland, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursus S.A. is a widely recognizable Polish brand operating on the market since 1893, famous for its production of tractors and agricultural machinery exported to 50 countries. The iconic C-325, which was an awarded and completely Polish design idea, has its newest model being developed and scheduled for summer release. In recent years, the company has also taken up challenges in the electromobility sector, not only on local markets, but also abroad, including Africa. Today, the 130-year-old Ursus is waiting for a new owner. Production facilities and the trademark of the brand are available for purchase.

The history of the Ursus brand dates back to 1893, but it was not until 1902 when the company expanded its activities to include the production of internal combustion engines and adopted the name Ursus. Since then, the brand has been gaining popularity, especially in eastern markets. However, due to problems in the main market, the company encountered financial problems and finally after the bankruptcy proceedings, ended up being put up for sale.

- The new owner will take over the entire enterprise: the plant in Dobre Miasto producing agricultural equipment, the plant in Lublin where tractors and electric buses were assembled, the trademark and movable properties in the form of machinery necessary for production - emphasizes Kamil Dabrowski, Plenipotentiary of the Management Board of Intrum Sp. z o. o.

The tender will take place on June 20, 2024. - The new owner will take over all Ursus production plants and trademarks. The starting price of the tender is set at PLN 99 million, and offers must be submitted by June 18, 2024, 3:00 p.m. The condition for participation is the payment of a tender deposit in the amount of PLN 10 million to the bank account of the insolvency estate of URSUS by the deadline - says Pawel Glodek, Trustee in Bankruptcy.

After the purchase of Ursus, an investor could quickly start new production with the support of 100 qualified employees along with production facilities, conditions for conducting further research and development, as well as continuing innovative projects started by Ursus. The offer includes not only the acquisition of a company with a rich history and experience, but also the opportunity to continue its activities, develop innovative projects and benefit from solid production capabilities.

