WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots Inc. (BIG) revealed Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled -$205.04 million, or -$6.99 per share. This compares with -$206.07 million, or -$7.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Big Lots Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$132.33 million or -$4.51 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$3.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.8% to $1.01 billion from $1.12 billion last year.
Big Lots Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): -$205.04 Mln. vs. -$206.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$6.99 vs. -$7.10 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.01 Bln vs. $1.12 Bln last year.
