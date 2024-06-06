

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM):



Earnings: $245.1 million in Q4 vs. -$600.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.30 in Q4 vs. -$5.69 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $283.4 million or $2.66 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $2.33 per share Revenue: $2.21 billion in Q4 vs. $2.23 billion in the same period last year.



