

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ciena Corp. (CIEN):



Earnings: -$16.85 million in Q2 vs. $57.65 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.12 in Q2 vs. $0.38 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ciena Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $39.43 million or $0.27 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.15 per share Revenue: $910.83 million in Q2 vs. $1.13 billion in the same period last year.



