Recent publication of three international Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) patent applications covering Domain's series of Treg depleting anti-CCR8 antibodies.

Three new patents expand geographic protection of the Company's best-in-class CCR8 asset.

Depletion of T regulatory cells via CCR8, a GPCR target specific to these cell types in the tumor microenvironment, is a highly strategic approach in immuno-oncology to improve clinical outcomes in cancer patients.

Domain Therapeutics ("Domain" or "the Company"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative drug candidates in immuno-oncology targeting G Protein-Coupled Receptor (GPCR) driven immuno-resistance, today announces the publication of three international PCT patent applications.

These patents will significantly strengthen the Company's intellectual property protection for its series of tumorinfiltrating regulatory T cells (Tregs) depleting antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity/ phagocytosis (ADCC/ADCP) anti-CCR8 antibodies, including DT-7012, a novel drug candidate with best-in-class potential compared to other clinical-stage CCR8 antibodies. Currently in the pre-IND stage of development, DT-7012 is set to commence Phase I clinical trials in early 2025.

Stephan Schann, Chief Scientific Officer of Domain Therapeutics, said: "These three new patents are pivotal to our strategy, enhancing our robust patent estate and expanding our reach across diverse market opportunities. They underscore the broad international application of our Treg depleting ADCC/ADCP anti-CCR8 antibodies, particularly for our lead anti-CCR8 candidate DT-7012. They also reinforce Domain's position as an industry leader in GPCR-mediated immunotherapies. Notably, this timely publication of PCT patent applications aligns with our accelerated and broadened research and development efforts in immuno-oncology."

CCR8 is a GPCR target specifically expressed by tumor infiltrating Tregs, major immunosuppressive cells responsible for the failure of several therapeutics in the clinic, which makes this target highly strategic for the development of efficient novel immunotherapies.

