

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, home discount retailer Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) provided comparable sales growth guidance for the second quarter.



For the second quarter, the company expects comp sales to improve relative to the first quarter and be in the mid to high-single-digit negative range, as key actions to improve the business continue to gain traction. The company said it is not providing earnings per share guidance at this point.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken