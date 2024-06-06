Beyond Oil Ltd.: Beyond Oil Enters into Supply Agreement with Second Global Fast-Food Chain in Israel

Israeli Master Franchisee of Major Global Fast-Food Chain Becomes a Customer of Beyond Oil

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE:BOIL)(OTCQB:BEOLF) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste, and enhancing sustainability, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new supply agreement (the "Second Chain Supply Agreement") with the master franchisee of one of the largest global fast-food chains in Israel. The Second Chain Supply Agreement provides for the adoption of Beyond Oil's product by this chain in Israel, marking the second international fast-food chain to become a direct customer of Beyond Oil.

Second Chain Supply Agreement

Under the Second Chain Supply Agreement dated June 4, 2024, the master franchisee will initiate the purchase and deployment of Beyond Oil's product with an initial rollout over the coming months. Following this period, the Company expects to complete full implementation across the chain. This rollout, already underway, signifies a substantial step forward in Beyond Oil's mission to reduce health risks, improve food quality, reduce operation costs and decrease environmental waste. The Second Chain Supply Agreement has an initial term of 36 months and includes customary provisions for automatic extension.

"Beyond Oil is rapidly gaining momentum in the global food industry," said Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil. "Following our recent announcement with another major fast-food chain, we are thrilled to announce this new partnership with the master franchisee of a second global chain in Israel. Our product is set to revolutionize the food oil industry by offering significant health, environmental, quality, and cost-saving benefits to restaurants and their customers worldwide. We are confident that we will continue to create value for our supportive shareholders in the coming weeks and months as we focus on shortening the sales cycle of existing and future customer leads."

Global Expansion Strategy

On May 9, 2024, Beyond Oil announced the deployment of its product with franchisees of one of the world's largest fast-food chains, following extensive multi-month trials and pilot programs in collaboration with the chain's parent company and corporate team. The swift adoption by a second major international fast-food chain in Israel underscores Beyond Oil's capability to penetrate global franchise networks. Beyond Oil continues to advance its strategy to integrate its innovative product into additional global and regional fast-food chains worldwide.

Beyond Oil's Contribution to Public Health

The Problem : Imagine the oil in your kitchen, used only once or twice, now reused hundreds of times over several days. This is the reality in restaurants, catering services, and food factories worldwide. Most people do not know that this practice makes the oil carcinogenic and filled with harmful trans fats. Changing the oil after each use would make food prices skyrocket and also dramatically increase its carbon footprint, so it continues.

Who is affected by the problem ? From childhood snacks at school to meals at weddings, hotels, and even the frozen foods we heat at home, most of the global population is consuming fried foods cooked in reused oil in our day-to-day lives. This hidden practice contributes to cancer, heart disease, diabetes, lung issues, and obesity. It is time to demand healthier practices in our food industry for a healthier future.

Statistical Insight : In the Western world, approximately one in five individuals is affected by cancer, with reused frying oil posing a significant risk factor. Reusing frying oil over multiple days leads to harmful health outcomes, including an increased prevalence of certain types of cancer. Recent academic literature, along with studies by regulatory agencies like the U.S. and European health agencies, confirms a direct link between consuming oil absorbed in fried foods and elevated cancer rates. (Source 1: Impact of Repeatedly Heated Cooking Oils on Cancer Incidence - Critical Review; Source 2: Professor Oren Fruchte | Professor Nissim Garti Research Reports).

During frying, oil degradation is accelerated and harmful compounds such as Acrylamide, PAH, free radicals, Free Fatty Acids ("FFA"), Total Polar Materials ("TPM"), Metals, formation of trans fats diverging from safety standards. These compounds affect the oil's quality, leading to foaming, smoking, and a change in color, smell, and taste. The frying oil fumes contains aromatic carcinogenic components causing contributing to mortality and morbidity of customers and kitchen personnel.

Beyond Oil's Innovative Solution

Beyond Oil is a health food-tech company specializing in the health sector. Over the course of 15 years, it has developed a formula comprised of food additives that create an innovative filter powder, protected by a patent. This formula effectively absorbs degradation components from fried oil, slows down the rate of deterioration reactions, and, through a straightforward filtration process, enables the oil to be reused while preserving its quality. Beyond Oil's solution represents a significant global advancement in safeguarding the health of diners and kitchen workers in factories or restaurants that reuse the same oil over an extended period.

Beyond Oil for Enhancing Sustainability

Sustainable practices are becoming increasingly crucial in this inflationary global economy. Beyond Oil's filtration powder that extends the lifespan of fried oil, thereby contributes to environmental impacts:

Minimizes the environmental footprint associated with oil disposal.

Reduces emissions of hazardous volatile substances and decreases energy consumption in refinery plants.

Alleviates the burden on sewage systems and groundwater by reducing the volume of oil intended for treatment.

Mitigates carbon dioxide emissions to bolster the earth's natural greenhouse effect.

Reduces overland or maritime transportation of oils helps prevent soil contamination, air pollution from gas emissions, and ecological seas contamination.

Patent Protected : The Company also has a portfolio of registered and patent-pending solutions that extend the shelf-life of produced and used vegetable oils.

Potential Cost-Savings : One of Beyond Oil's unique value propositions is that it can dramatically lower costs for quick-service restaurants by significantly extending the useful life of the oil while meeting food quality and safety requirements. For more information on how the Beyond Oil Product extends the life of frying oil, see the Company's news release dated December 12, 2022.

Beyond Oil Permits and Accreditations : The Company received a non-objection letter from the US Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") in March 2022, on the basis that all the Beyond Oil Product ingredients meet food-grade specifications of the FDA. In May 2022, Beyond Oil received a non-objection letter from Health Canada and a National Sanitation Foundation certification. Beyond Oil is legally permitted to sell its product into the Israeli market according to the processing-aid and filtering-aid regulations.

How the Beyond Oil Product Works- Simple and effective Protocols:

The Beyond Oil Product integrates into the existing filtration systems of both commercial and industrial fryers. The combination of active filtration by the powder and passive filtration by the filter and filtration machine ensures the best results by removing other degradation particles. The powder remains on the filter and creates an additional layer which provides the microfiltration benefit.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is an innovative food tech company in the health sector, with over 15 years dedicated to game-changing solutions that mitigate cancer and cardiovascular risks in fried and processed foods consumed in our day-to-day lives. Beyond Oil provides a disruptive solution for food-processing and food-service companies striving to produce & serve healthier food, increase sustainability, while saving their costs. For more information, visit our website at: www.beyondoil.co.

Contacts

Jonathan Or

+972-4-6548975

CEO and Co-founder

info@beyondoil.co

Caroline Sawamoto

Investor Relations

1-647-691-9801

ir@beyondoil.co

