San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2024) - Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM), today announced that it will be presenting at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference, which will take place virtually on June 13, 2024.

The Company will present at 1:00 pm Eastern Time on Thursday, June 13, 2024. To join the presentation, please visit the webcast available online at https://ir.sonimtech.com/.

Additionally, Peter Liu, Chief Executive Officer, and Clay Crolius, Chief Financial Officer, will host 1x1 meetings on June 13, 2024. Attending investors may request meetings through their Sidoti representative or via Sonim's IR contact, mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer mobile devices, including phones, wireless internet data devices, tablets and accessories designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States-including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada-Bell, Rogers and TELUS Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Investor Contact

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

mkreps@darrowir.com

M: 214-597-8200

Media Contact

Anette Gaven

Sonim Technologies

M: 619-993-3058

pr@sonimtech.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211863

SOURCE: Sonim Technologies, Inc.