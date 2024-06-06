

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) said, for fiscal 2025, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to range from $9.80 to $10.20. Net sales are expected to increase 9.5 to 10.5 percent. Comparable net sales are expected to increase approximately 1.5 to 2.5 percent. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $10.18. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth quarter net income was $245.1 million compared to a loss of $600.7 million, last year. Net income per common share was $2.30 compared to a loss of $5.69. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $2.66 from $2.64. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.33, for the quarter.



Fourth quarter net sales were $2.2 billion, a decrease of 1 percent from last year. Net sales excluding the acquisition, divestitures, and foreign currency exchange increased 3 percent. Analysts on average had estimated $2.24 billion in revenue.



