

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two NASA astronauts on a test flight aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft are on their way to the International Space Station.



The capsule, carrying Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, is expected to reach the orbiting laboratory at 12:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, according to NASA.



Butch Wilmore is the mission's commander and Sunita Williams its pilot during the roughly 25.5-hour journey.



The former Navy test pilots are the first to launch aboard Starliner to the space station as part of the U.S space agency's Commercial Crew Program.



The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket blasted off from Space Launch Complex at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida as scheduled at 10:52 a.m. ET on Wednesday.



The rocket booster has separated from the Centaur upper stage carrying the spacecraft. The Centaur will continue to help propel Starliner to a suborbit before the spacecraft boosts itself to orbit, bringing it closer to the International Space Station.



The crew flight test mission makes history in many ways. As the first crewed launch of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, Williams is the first female astronaut to fly on the first flight of a crewed spacecraft. The launch also marks the first crewed launch on the ULA Atlas V rocket and the first crewed launch on an Atlas-family class rocket since Gordon Cooper on the last Mercury program flight aboard 'Faith 7' in May 1963.



