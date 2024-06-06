Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking the Wall: Uranmarkt geht wieder steil! Warum Sie hier dabei sein sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B733 | ISIN: NO0010081235 | Ticker-Symbol: D7G
Tradegate
06.06.24
14:53 Uhr
0,639 Euro
-0,004
-0,59 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
NEL ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEL ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6350,63914:53
0,0000,00014:53
GlobeNewswire
06.06.2024 13:58 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in NEL (199/24)

The following information is based on a press release from NEL ASA (NEL)
published on June 6, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of NEL has resolved on a share distribution of Cavendish Hydrogen ASA
(Cavendish) shares to NEL shareholders, whereby NEL shareholders will receive
one (1) Cavendish share for every fifty (50) shares held in NEL. The scheduled
Ex-date is June 10, 2024. Cavendish is planned to be listed on Oslo Stock
Exchange on or about June 12, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a
re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards and futures in NEL
(NEL). 

For more information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1227518
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.