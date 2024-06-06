NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in NEL (199/24)

The following information is based on a press release from NEL ASA (NEL) published on June 6, 2024 and may be subject to change. The Board of NEL has resolved on a share distribution of Cavendish Hydrogen ASA (Cavendish) shares to NEL shareholders, whereby NEL shareholders will receive one (1) Cavendish share for every fifty (50) shares held in NEL. The scheduled Ex-date is June 10, 2024. Cavendish is planned to be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange on or about June 12, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards and futures in NEL (NEL). For more information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1227518