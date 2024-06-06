Jumio Positioned as the Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix for Identity Capture and Verification by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Jumio garners high ratings for both technology excellence and customer impact

MIDDLETON, Mass., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Jumio as the 2024 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Identity Capture and Verification, 2024.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors and offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

Jumio was recognized for its AI-powered platform, an end-to-end solution that verifies the identities of new and existing users, fights fraud, and helps modern enterprises meet compliance mandates. With over a billion transactions processed worldwide, supporting 5,000+ types of ID documents across various countries and territories, Jumio leads the industry in global coverage.

"In the 2024 SPARK Matrix for Identity Capture and Verification, Jumio maintains its leadership position due to its sophisticated identity capture and verification offerings, adaptability to various use cases, and well-defined strategy and roadmap," said Yashi Saxena, an analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "The company has consistently received high ratings for technology excellence and customer impact."

"We are continually researching, developing, and embedding cutting-edge technology into our solutions to stay at the forefront of fraud detection, compliance, and UX, and this recognition is the latest proof point that Jumio's approach to identity capture and verification resonates with the market," said Anna Convery, Jumio CMO.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines Identity Capture and Verification as follows:

"A software application that verifies and authenticates the user in real-time by utilizing liveness detection methods including biometric verification and facial recognition to determine the genuineness of the individual. The solution also connects and collates data from government databases and proprietary document libraries against which an individual's identity is verified. The solution helps in enhancing security measures, preventing fraud, offering improved automation to personalize their customer onboarding processes, safeguarding Personally Identifiable Information (PII), ensuring regulatory compliance, and reducing overall operational expenses."

To learn more about Jumio and its award-winning, AI-powered solutions, visit jumio.com.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio platform provides advanced identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions that help you accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful technology including automation, biometrics, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps you fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hills Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

