

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier Defense said German automobile association, Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club, has placed an order for a Bombardier Challenger 650 aircraft through Aero-Dienst. The aircraft will be used to provide medical transportation to ADAC's customers. Bombardier Defense said, with the signing of this agreement, it continues to expand footprint in Germany and on the European continent.



Bombardier Defense noted that the Challenger 650 aircraft not only provides passengers receiving medical care with added comfort, but its unique adaptability lends itself to optimal air ambulance configuration.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken