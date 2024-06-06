Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking the Wall: Uranmarkt geht wieder steil! Warum Sie hier dabei sein sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A407YS | ISIN: US8162123025 | Ticker-Symbol: 1S70
München
06.06.24
08:03 Uhr
33,400 Euro
+0,600
+1,83 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARTESIAN THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARTESIAN THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,05020,55007:00
0,0000,00028.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.06.2024 13:12 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc.: Cartesian Therapeutics Announces New Employment Inducement Grant

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced the granting of an inducement award to a new employee. On June 3, 2024, the Company issued to this employee an option to purchase 11,000 shares of the Company's common stock with an exercise price of $36.00, the closing trading price of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market on the date of grant. The option was granted pursuant to the Company's Amended and Restated 2018 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan and was approved by the Company's board of directors. The option vests as to 25% on June 3, 2025, and then in three equal annual installments thereafter such that the option will be fully vested on June 3, 2028. The option has a ten-year term. The option was granted under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules as an inducement material to the employee's entry into employment with the Company.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company's lead asset, Descartes-08, is a potential first-in-class mRNA CAR-T in Phase 2b clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis. Additional Phase 2 studies are planned in systemic lupus erythematosus under an allowed IND, as well as basket trials in additional autoimmune indications. The Company's clinical-stage pipeline also includes Descartes-15, a next-generation, autologous anti-BCMA mRNA CAR-T.

Investor Contact
Ron Moldaver
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Business Development
ron.moldaver@cartesiantx.com

Media Contact
David Rosen
Argot Partners
david.rosen@argotpartners.com


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.