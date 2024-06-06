Issuer: Embera Partners GmbH / Key word(s): Expansion/Personnel

Embera Partners Welcomes New Partners and Advisory Council Members to Strengthen Leadership Team



06.06.2024 / 14:22 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Embera Partners Welcomes New Partners and Advisory Council Members to Strengthen Leadership Team Vienna, Austria - [6 June 2024] - Embera Partners, a leading boutique capital markets advisory firm, is delighted to announce the addition of new partners and esteemed members to its Advisory Council. This strategic expansion reinforces Embera Partners' commitment to providing unparalleled expertise and tailored solutions to its clients in the dynamic capital markets. Extended Leadership Team: Embera Partners proudly welcomes Peter Gotke, Richard O'Connor and Cary Krosinsky, who bring a wealth of experience and a proven track record in capital markets, financial services, investor relations, corporate governance, sustainability, M&A and shareholder activism. Their expertise will be instrumental in driving growth and enhancing the firm's service offerings, all focused on data-driven advisory work which will be provided to corporate and buy-side clients in an entrepreneurial fashion. Peter Gotke joins Embera Partners as Partner and Head of Sales and Relationships, joining with over 20 years of experience in financial services, investor relations sales and depository receipts. He previously held senior executive positions at companies including S&P Global, Deutsche Bank, BNY Mellon and Thomson Reuters where Peter led global teams in the sales, product and business development area. Peter will lead Embera's sales and business development efforts on the corporate side specifically driving growth in Europe and the Middle East and leading Embera's UK and DR-advisory business. New Advisory Council Members: Embera Partners Advisory Council, comprising industry leaders and visionaries, plays a pivotal role in guiding Embera Partners' strategic direction, to offer our clients holistic capabilities or senior experts who bring in different experience and backgrounds. The new members include: Richard O'Connor, a renowned expert in investor relations and finance who has served in senior roles at HSBC Plc, Royal Bank of Scotland, Clerical Medical Investment Group. Richard pioneered investor relations in the UK and is one of the most experienced individuals in the field, previously overseeing HSBC's listings in London and Hong Kong, chairing the activist steering group where he successfully dealt with activist campaigns in 2020 and 2023 as well as setting up their ESG and governance programme. Richard's insights will be an invaluable guidance to Embera Partners as well as our clients when it comes to setting up strategic programmes and dealing with complex issues. Cary Krosinsky, joined Embera Partners' Advisory Council, bringing extensive experience in the areas of ESG, sustainable finance and impact, all in the capital markets context and with international relations, specifically between China and the US and Europe. Cary is a leading lecturer, author and advisor, all of which to maximise the connections between finance, sustainability and impact. Cary has been at the forefront of sustainability, previously holding senior executive and advisory roles at Trucost, Robeco, UNEP, UNPRI and CapitalBridge, bringing a unique perspective to the council and our clients. Brendan Fitzpatrick, also joined Embera Partners' Advisory Council, supporting the development of our capital markets intelligence solutions and serving as a senior consultant for our strategic clients on capital access and fundamental targeting problem statements. Jointly, we have the goal to strategically develop the ownership base of small and mid-cap clients with an independent, data-driven and fact-based approach and support clients in complex situations as M&A, activism and restructurings. Brendan is an industry veteran in investor analytics and targeting, being a global renown expert working for S&P Global, ISS, Thomson Financial, PwC or JM Lafferty. Brendan recently founded Fitzcores, a partner-firm collaborating with Embera Partners, specializing on fundamental analytics, targeting and investor profiling. Andreas Posavac, Managing Partner and Founder of Embera Partners: "We are thrilled, grateful and humbled to welcome our new partners and advisory council members to the Embera Partners family. Their combined expertise and leadership will be crucial as we continue to expand our footprint and deliver exceptional value to our clients. As our approach is different in that we want to work closely with our clients, at arms-length, and in an entrepreneurial fashion, it is important that we can do so with experienced, trustworthy people who are recognized by the market. These additions underscore our dedication to attracting top-tier executives to create something special for our clients. Expect more to come…," said Andreas Posavac, Managing Partner and Founder of Embera Partners. About Embera Partners: Embera Partners is a partner-led, boutique capital markets advisory firm specializing in providing bespoke financial solutions and strategic advice to clients across various industries. We operate across the full value-chain of financial advisory, investor relations, corporate governance & sustainability (ESG) as well as strategic corporate advisory and financial communications. Our work is underpinned by our specific data-driven approach to advisory. We rely on bespoke fact-based intelligence, first-hand experience and deep relationships of the institutional investor community and the capital markets ecosystem. This can include special rankers and raters, stewardship teams, activists and third-party advisers to name a few. With our team of seasoned professionals, Embera Partners enables its clients to navigate complex strategic and financial landscapes and to achieve their business objectives. Press Contact for more information: Theseus Advisers / Matthias Wabl office@theseusadvisers.com +43 (1) 93 46 221 More information on Embera Partners:

Web: www.emberapartners.com

Download the press release, here

Follow us on LinkedIn, here



Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

