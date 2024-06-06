

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta claims that a new research study showed that a Supernatural VR workout is equivalent to common cardio and fitness activities such as running, boxing and swimming.



Supernatural is Meta's virtual reality fitness platform.



Supernatural can help people meet their recommended physical activity guidelines of 75 minutes a week of vigorous activity in half the time of the recommended guideline of 150 minutes a week of low or moderate physical activity, says the technology conglomerate.



The study, led by Dr. Ryan Rhodes at University of Victoria, Canada, and co-authored by Tabitha Craig and Dr. Yoah Sui, set out to quantify the results of exercising in VR. They aimed to measure how working out in a VR headset compares to more traditional forms of cardiovascular exercise.



The study concluded that Supernatural is a scientifically-proven workout and it can be a core part of a person's regular, healthy cardio routine.



Supernatural workouts such as Supernatural Flow, a full-body cardio workout, are the workout equivalent to running. Supernatural Boxing is the workout equivalent to boxing in real life and, at a medium intensity, is the workout equivalent to bicycling, boxing, or aerobic dancing.



'There is a common misconception that workouts have to be a no-pain, no-gain situation,' says Leanne Pedante, Supernatural's Head of Fitness. 'This study proves that you can experience the joy and fun that many report feeling in their Supernatural fitness routine, without compromising in terms of energy expended.'



