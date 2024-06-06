

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toro Co (TTC) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $144.8 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $167.5 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $147.3 million or $1.40 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $1.35 billion from $1.34 billion last year.



Toro Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $144.8 Mln. vs. $167.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.38 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.35 Bln vs. $1.34 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.25 to $4.35



