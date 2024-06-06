ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Acquires InsurePro

ALKEME expands presence in Utah with latest acquisition

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / ALKEME, a Top 40 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of InsurePro, a personal and commercial specialist located in Draper, Utah. This strategic acquisition enhances ALKEME's portfolio with InsurePro's specialized expertise in both personal and commercial lines.

This strategic acquisition marks an exciting chapter for ALKEME as it strengthens its footprint in the Utah market and enhances its portfolio of high-value personal insurance offerings. By combining forces, ALKEME and InsurePro are poised to deliver superior service and expanded resources to their clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome InsurePro into the ALKEME family. This acquisition not only broadens our presence in Utah but also aligns with our commitment to providing comprehensive and specialized insurance solutions. InsurePro's expertise in high-value personal lines perfectly complements our existing services, and we look forward to the growth opportunities this partnership will bring," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME.

"Joining forces with ALKEME is a significant milestone for InsurePro. With ALKEME's extensive resources and national reach, we are excited to expand our footprint and enhance our service offerings to better meet the needs of our clients. This partnership will allow us to continue our tradition of excellence while exploring new growth opportunities," said Torry Wilcox, President of InsurePro.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 40 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 35 locations in 16 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal as one of the top 40 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest-growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

