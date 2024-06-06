FOUNT Global, Inc. Awarded AFWERX SBIR Phase I Contract to Address Work Friction for the Department of the Air Force

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / FOUNT Global, Inc. announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase I contract in the amount of USD $74,885.00 focused on "Work Friction Commanders Decision Tool" to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on May 13, 2024, FOUNT Global, Inc. will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

Ian Powell, Chief Sales Officer: "We are honored to be selected by AFWERX for this opportunity. At FOUNT, we are committed to delivering actionable insights that address work friction, and supporting the mission-critical needs of the Department of the Air Force."

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About FOUNT Global, Inc.

FOUNT is a SaaS technology provider focused on identifying, quantifying, and reducing work friction. The platform leverages targeted surveys and powerful analytics to provide enterprise business leaders with actionable insights. With over 7 million friction data points available for benchmarking, these strategic insights support digital transformations, optimize AI adoption, uncover hidden organizational work friction, resolve operational challenges, and improve productivity. Founded in 2022, FOUNT has headquarters in Washington D.C., London, and Hamburg. Visit www.getfount.com for more information."

About Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery,development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

